220415-news-work in enid 2 BH.jpg

Carrie Sanders, executive director of Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, speaks Thursday, April 14, 2022, following an announcement that CSCF and Enid Regional Development Alliance have joined in a recruitment effort to attract people to Enid. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — A new recruitment incentive is offering up to $10,000 in student loan relief to qualifying employees who accept a job and move to Enid, two local organizations announced Thursday afternoon.

Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and Enid Regional Development Alliance have launched the Work in Enid Award, described as a “new talent attraction program” for the city.

“The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation is excited to collaborate with ERDA to launch this new talent attraction program that would work like any other competitive scholarship program,” said Carrie Sanders, CSCF executive director.

The foundation currently administers many traditional scholarship funds for donors, and “the Work in Enid Award is another great addition,” Sanders said.

220415-news-work in enid 3 BH.jpg

Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and Enid Regional Development Alliance have announced a new incentive effort to attract people to Enid. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

“The award is an excellent example of how philanthropy and economic development can work together to build a thriving community,” she said.

Applications and information are available at www.LiveinEnid.com, and the selection committee will review applications on an ongoing basis. Applicants must not currently live in Enid and must have a two-year or a four-year degree from a university or community college, or a certificate from a CareerTech program. Preference will be given to those with Northwest Oklahoma ties.

A job commitment letter from an employer in Enid or a full-time remote position in a professional role will be required within 120 days of being selected for the award. Recipients will receive up to $10,000 in $1,000 quarterly payments throughout 2½ years, according to a press release.

“ERDA is pleased to partner with the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation on the Work in Enid Award,” ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said. “Providing this student loan debt relief program adds another tool for employers to use as they recruit talent to Enid.”

220415-news-work in enid 1 BH.jpg

Lisa Powell, executive director Enid Regional Development Alliance, speaks Thursday, April 14, 2022, following an announcement that Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and ERDA have joined in a recruitment effort to attract people to Enid. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

She said the relocation incentive will be instrumental in raising awareness of the opportunities available in Enid. The number of awards will be based on the available fund balance and loan balances of the eligible applicants. CSCF and ERDA have committed a combined $65,000 to establish the fund. Donors can add any amount to the fund.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

1
3
1
1
3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you