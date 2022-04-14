ENID, Okla. — A new recruitment incentive is offering up to $10,000 in student loan relief to qualifying employees who accept a job and move to Enid, two local organizations announced Thursday afternoon.
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and Enid Regional Development Alliance have launched the Work in Enid Award, described as a “new talent attraction program” for the city.
“The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation is excited to collaborate with ERDA to launch this new talent attraction program that would work like any other competitive scholarship program,” said Carrie Sanders, CSCF executive director.
The foundation currently administers many traditional scholarship funds for donors, and “the Work in Enid Award is another great addition,” Sanders said.
“The award is an excellent example of how philanthropy and economic development can work together to build a thriving community,” she said.
Applications and information are available at www.LiveinEnid.com, and the selection committee will review applications on an ongoing basis. Applicants must not currently live in Enid and must have a two-year or a four-year degree from a university or community college, or a certificate from a CareerTech program. Preference will be given to those with Northwest Oklahoma ties.
A job commitment letter from an employer in Enid or a full-time remote position in a professional role will be required within 120 days of being selected for the award. Recipients will receive up to $10,000 in $1,000 quarterly payments throughout 2½ years, according to a press release.
“ERDA is pleased to partner with the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation on the Work in Enid Award,” ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said. “Providing this student loan debt relief program adds another tool for employers to use as they recruit talent to Enid.”
She said the relocation incentive will be instrumental in raising awareness of the opportunities available in Enid. The number of awards will be based on the available fund balance and loan balances of the eligible applicants. CSCF and ERDA have committed a combined $65,000 to establish the fund. Donors can add any amount to the fund.
