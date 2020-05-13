Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.