St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center of Enid has been named a High Performing Hospital for stroke, knee replacement and hip fracture treatments by the U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.
The rating is based on procedure and condition rankings, with St. Mary’s care deemed higher than the national average. These are measured by such factors as patient outcomes.
More than 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions were evaluated in determining the rankings, according to a press release from U.S.World News & Reports.
“The U.S. News & World Report rankings are a testament to the high caliber of performance our physicians and staff execute daily while caring for our patients," said Krista Roberts, CEO at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, in the release. "We have a very talented and dedicated medical team who pride themselves on delivering safe and quality healthcare to everyone. It is because of their high standards and attention to each patient’s needs that we continue to be recognized nationally."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.