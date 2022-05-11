Julie Smith has been promoted at Security National Bank of Enid to vice president of credit administration.
The promotion was made during the annual meeting of the board of directors.
Smith began her banking career in 1991 as a loan secretary. She also has been a loan documentation clerk and in 1997 was named the administrative assistant in the credit department. In 2021, Smith was promoted to credit administration officer.
She is a member of the bank’s compliance, bank secrecy act and data processing committees.
“Julie Smith goes above and beyond in all she does for the bank,” said President Scott Athey. “Her knowledge of the banking industry and our community will be an instrumental part of our leadership team.”
Smith is a graduate of Lahoma High School and attended Phillips University.
