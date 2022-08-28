ENID, Okla. — The recent increases in interest rates have caused changes in the rental market in different areas of the country and in Oklahoma, but Enid companies say the market here remains steady.
Zillow shows the average rental property in Oklahoma City is going from around $995 up to $1,424, depending on size.
Tom Andrew, with Andrew Real Estate, has around 200 properties and currently has most of them rented.
“We had some price increases the last two years, but it has leveled off for us the last six to eight months,” he said.
He currently has about 20 vacant, but said he is leasing two properties this weekend.
“We have a wide variety of monthly rents depending on where the property is located and how large,” he said. “We have one property we are renting for $2,000 a month and others like a small duplex for as little as $350 a month.”
Robbie Baker, with Jensen Hurley, said the house rental business is growing, and they are managing more properties. It has been a busy time for them.
“We have our own maintenance people, so our turnover is usually faster,” she said.
Although Sandra Hernandez, with Cobblestone Realty Partners, said the focus and main business is home sales, she does help clients with rental management.
“We are very picky with who we rent to so we have less turnover,” she said.
She said prices in the market were up a year ago, but she believes they have stabilized.
“I’m seeing a few more investors buying investment properties because they know the increase in interest rates will keep a few buyers from being able to qualify,” she said. “They will need a rental home.”
Overall, those involved in the business said the rental market in Enid appears to remain steady, with a choice of prices available depending upon size and area.
