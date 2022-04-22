ENID, Okla. — A well-known local businessman is celebrating his 60-year work anniversary this month.
James R. Parrish, PT Coupling’s CEO and son of company founder R.C. Parrish, is celebrating his sixth decade of work at PT, with no plans to retire.
PT has been in business in Enid since 1951, while Parrish began working there full time in 1962. The staff at PT world headquarters gathered Thursday to celebrate Parrish’s anniversary and contributions to the company.
He began working part time at PT when he was 10 years old, but came on full time after he was married at age 21.
“When you grow up doing this, you kind of hate to quit,” he said. “We have been blessed with really excellent people to help us grow through the years. We have had a lot of changes in my 60 years here.”
PT has grown to a global supplier for companies seeking a high-quality products at a fair price, Parrish said. PT manages multiple manufacturing locations in Oklahoma and Mississippi that create products for industries including industrial, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, mining, municipalities and utilities.
“We have been very blessed to have the rest of the Parrish clan stay here and decide to earn a living here,” Parrish said. “They have done a wonderful job, my son, my daughter, my three grandsons and my granddaughter at one point in time were here as well.”
Matt Parrish, James’ son and PT’s current president, said nobody has been there as long as his dad.
“We are very proud to be a family-owned business,” Matt said. “He has been very supportive of everything I have done and everything my management team does. He was a good mentor and coach for me and several others.
“He has never taken all of the credit for himself,” Matt said. “He was a part of the success, and has always been very unselfish. I feel like I have taken that mindset as well. We are successful, it’s not because of me, it’s because of all of our people.”
Several others have stuck around for decades, just like Parrish.
Ron “R.K.” Kruckenberg retired from PT seven years ago after more than 50 years working in the manufacturing side as shop superintendent for Central Machine & Tool before the company was renamed to PT.
James Parrish was in high school when Kruckenberg began working there. Little did they know, they would be colleagues for more than 50 years
“All of my stories about him are good,” Kruckenberg said. “Him and I worked together. He ran the business, and pretty well let me run the shop for 36 years. He was my boss, but we worked together more like brothers. It’s been real fun, a fun ride.”
To young people, hoping for longevity in their careers, Parrish said, “You need to be passionate about what you’re doing and do it every day.”
