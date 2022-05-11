ENID, Okla. — Local and state organizations continue to work to find ways to serve the community.
Human Service Alliance of Enid met Tuesday in a regular session to discuss regular and annual reports, and later heard from OG&E’s program manager Toney Cooper.
Alex Mantz, at-large board member and OG&E community affairs manager, invited Cooper to talk about the support and work OG&E is doing in assisting Oklahoma communities with energy efficiency.
With HSA board members from the city of Enid, the public school and CareerTech systems, hospitals and health care organizations and the business sector, the main focus of the group is to identify community needs and encourage the coordination of community services in order to fill service gaps without duplication of effort.
OG&E’s energy efficiency programs are another service HSA members can share with the people they serve, Cooper said, alleviating financial strain or concerns around electric safety, efficiency and heating/cooling issues.
Multiple products and services are available and accessible to OG&E customers to help them reduce their energy use and save money on their electric bills, Cooper said.
Board members had many questions for Cooper during and after his presentation. Many of them were unaware of these programs and were interested in utilizing them personally, in their organizations and sharing them with clients they serve.
OG&E energy efficiency programs are available to all of the company’s customers and do not have income restrictions, while many of the nonprofit organizations represented on HSA do have specific financial guidelines to receive assistance.
CDSA Executive Director Cheri Ezzell pointed out that OG&E’s energy programs can fill the gaps for people who are not served by local assistance programs.
“These programs are very socially conscious,” Cooper said. “In fact, we touch low-income folks. We are very concerned about our senior citizens in the state of Oklahoma. Personally, I love talking about it. It’s rare to hear corporations that are doing more things that are more specific to demographics of people within your state and community. I think it’s really good that we do stuff like this.”
Cooper said these programs are not about up-selling customers, but about providing energy and money saving assistance to their customers, with the help of experts on the field.
The more well-known energy efficiency programs through OG&E are the SmartHours program and guaranteed flat bill, but there are several other programs OG&E provides free of charge.
With MyOGEpower, customers can check their daily usage down to the hour and get an estimate of their upcoming bill.
Dan Schiedel, HSA chair, said he participated in the Home Energy Efficiency Plan (HEEP) recently. Through HEEP, customers can receive a free online home energy profile that helps analyze their homes’ energy efficiency profile.
HEEP also will provide a free in-home assessment from an energy expert and up to 10 free LED bulbs, new power strips and a report on the home. HEEP participants can receive a free air conditioner tune-up from a licensed HVAC contractor who will inspect, measure, clean and correct their A/C system. They also receive rebates on upgraded attic insulation and high-efficiency pool pumps.
OG&E offers the weatherization program in Oklahoma free to all residential customers who own or lease a single-family, duplex or mobile home and have an income of less than $50,000 a year. This program can help improve their comfort, reduce energy costs and safeguard your residence.
Some home improvements may include: adding attic insulation; sealing air leakage around windows and doors; duct sealing; and installing energy-saving light bulbs.
For information, contact OG&E or visit the company’s website.
