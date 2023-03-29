Weather Alert

...Fire weather watch for western and northern Oklahoma and western north Texas Friday afternoon... .Rapid warming and drying on Friday afternoon behind a dryline, combined with strong wind gusts, will lead to critical to extremely critical fire weather. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR northern and western Oklahoma and western north Texas... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for breezy winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&