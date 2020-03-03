ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Enid Entrepreneur Leadership Series will host a free entrepreneurship simulation seminar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4, at Zollars Memorial Library, Room 301, on the NOC Enid campus.
The seminar is open to anyone with an interest in practicing their business entrepreneurship skills, according to a press release.
Participants can come as a team of two to four people, or as individuals to be assigned to a team. Each team will make decisions about their business, such as pricing, production and marketing, and input those into simulations software with the results and team standings calculated each simulated year.
The top 10 will receive cash prizes, with the winner receiving $500. The seminar is free and limited to 30 people. Attendees are asked to RSVP by April 1.
For information, contact Todd Ging at (580) 548-2390 or todd.ging@noc.edu.
