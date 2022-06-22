ENID, Okla. — A new downtown Enid bakery already is giving back to the community.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Sweets of Enid on Tuesday, while the bakery, 230 W. Randolph, opened officially in May.
They offer a variety of pastries and other baked goods, from single serve to catering size.
“I am glad to be a part of the chamber now, it does a lot of good for businesses,” said Emily LeBaron, owner of Sweets of Enid. “I have definitely benefited from it. It has given me resources to be able to help the community in return.”
“It’s great to have Sweets of Enid in downtown Enid,’’ said Jon Blankenship, chamber president and CEO. “I think that they are doing quite well, and we are excited for the addition to our community.”
LeBaron said she hopes to be able to offer internships at her store in the future. She already has volunteered to contribute to events for Enid SPCA and United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
“It’ll be a lot of fun to get involved with these different organizations and be able to do a little giving back,” LeBaron said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.