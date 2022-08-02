Bluepeak internet service provider is expanding access across Enid and is holding an event to answer Enid residents’ questions.

The event will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at a Bluepeak pop-up store, 108 W. Randolph.

This event is designed for Enid residents to learn more about Bluepeak’s expansion into Enid. Bluepeak employees will be onsite to answer questions and provide demonstrations. The event follows an April announcement that Bluepeak service is now available in Enid, as the provider continues to build a $23 million network expansion in the community.

For more information about Bluepeak high-speed internet service in Enid or to sign up for updates about the construction process go to mybluepeak.com.

