ENID, Okla. — Imagine ordering a margarita to take out or to go from your favorite restaurant. Well, now you can.
A new state law allowing businesses to sell to-go cocktails went into effect Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
However, getting a drink to go may not be that simple. Employees with many restaurants and bars in Enid don’t know how or when they will go about this. Nearly all of the local dining establishments that sell beer, wine or liquor have said they won’t participate, while some don’t know enough to give an answer.
There has been confusion about the law and its start date, since the bill passed in May but didn’t take affect until Aug.25. Officials at many businesses were’t aware of the new law and won’t be able to say definitively when or if they will add this service to their menus. Many of the chain restaurants like Bricktown Brewery and Chili’s in Enid likely will begin participating soon once they receive further guidance from their franchise. The News & Eagle reached out to multiple Enid restaurants that serve alcohol, and so far the only one definitively participating is Cafe Garcia.
“We will do it, I want to. The larger restaurants charge more on their menu items, for substitutions and so on. We don’t. We will treat this the same way if they order the drink with their food inside or order it to go. We will follow the guidelines,” said Josefina Salcedo, co-owner of Cafe Garcia.
The inception of this law began with restaurant revenue in mind. Some Enid businesses are excited about the prospect of the new revenue stream, but several remain wary or completely opposed to the new law. Many restaurants don’t want to deal with ordering more inventory or implementing new systems into their restaurant. At restaurants like Land Run Steakhouse and Cherokee Ranch Land and Cattle Co., representatives said drinks to go just isn’t the experience they sell.
“I think it’s a bad idea. It’s just not what we are about. They can open it in their car, they can buy beer at a store and do the same thing. I’d just rather say no. I’ve already had people come in asking,” said Rodney Brittain, CEO and managing partner of Cherokee Ranch Land and Cattle Co.
The new law is not the same as House Bill 1349, which went into effect in July 2020. The 2020 law allowed licensed retail alcohol distributers like grocery stores, convenience stores, bars/clubs, wineries/breweries to deliver at curbside sealed alcohol in its original packaging. Enid Brewing Co. has been selling growlers and six packs since the 2020 law went into effect, but isn’t selling liquor yet.
Guidance
No third-party delivery groups like GrubHub can deliver these drinks. Employees older than 21 must deliver or transport the drink to the customer and verify the customer’s age. The container must be completely unused, sealed, with tamper evident lids. The beverage must be placed in a trunk or rear compartment that is not accessible to the passenger or driver’s area. The container’s contents must be labeled clearly, including the seller’s information. Further details can be found in the bill information at oklegislature.gov.
