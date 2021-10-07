ENID, Okla. — Some Enid residents are objecting to plans to build more apartments near their homes close to the intersection of Willow and Van Buren.
David Moore, who lives in the Willow Run Addition between Burgundy Place and High Point Mobile Home Park, said he had been collecting signatures around the neighborhood leading up to a public hearing for rezoning a nearby commercial property set Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Moore said while he wasn’t concerned about the businesses such as a liquor store apparently planned for the space at 1120 W. Willow, he didn’t want another apartment complex near his home.
The property’s new owner, Mohammad Jamshed, said he plans to build retail fronts on the property facing Willow, with an apartment complex of 40-60 units at the rear. Jamshed also owns the Phillips 66 gas station stop farther west on Willow and the Kings Travel Plaza and Valero station stop on North Van Buren.
“We want to see commerce, but we don’t need more apartments,” Moore told Enid city commissioners.
He said he and other residents of Willow Run and the Northgate subdivision already have trouble getting out of their neighborhoods since construction started in March 2019 on an apartment complex at 1410 W. Willow.
“Getting out of our area, it’s hard some days,” Moore said. “It gets kind of frustrating at times.”
The reduced-rent housing project, called the Manor on Willow, initially was promised to be completed in December 2020 but is still under construction.
Residents of the same neighborhoods had similarly voiced their concerns with the complex at multiple town hall meetings.
David Unruh, who said he has friends living in the area, suggested the city should install a traffic control light at either of the planned apartment building streets intersecting with Willow.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the commercial rezoning request, following a recommendation from area planning commissioners last month.
City planning administrator Chris Bauer said the lot’s previous C-2 commercial zoning had the same uses as the newly granted C-3 commercial districts — only the setbacks are larger.
A property zoned as C-2 needs to be set back at least 50 feet from a street or flood plain, rather than minimum 25 feet required for a C-3 property.
“When you’re developing a narrow lot, like (Jamshed) has, that is beneficial to him,” Bauer said.
Jamshed previously has said the back half of the site, where the apartments would be located, later would be rezoned to an R-7 multi-family residential district.
Jamshed also said construction on the already-developed area wouldn’t begin until a site plan that’s currently being drafted is submitted to the city of Enid for final approval.
“So we have to watch what’s going on there, and so we can get our complaint filed in time,” Moore said Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.