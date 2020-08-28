Morgan elected BKD partner
BKD CPAs & Advisors has announced the election of Geron Morgan to BKD partner.
Morgan is a member of BKD National Financial Services Group and has approximately 15 years’ experience providing audit, internal audit, compliance and consulting services to financial institutions. She is taking over as leader of the financial services team for BKD’s Oklahoma practice unit, which has offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Enid.
New partners are nominated by the local partner group, elected by the firm partner base and ratified by BKD’s governing board.
Morgan recently transferred to BKD’s Oklahoma City office from its Houston Office after originally starting her career as part of its Arkansas practice unit.
Morgan is a 2003 graduate of Arkansas Tech University, Russellville, with a B.B.A. degree in accounting.
BKD concludes firm-wide campaign, raising $500,000
BKD CPAs & Advisors has concluded a firm-wide giving campaign, initiated by BKD employees, that raised more than $500,000 nationwide to help those struggling due to the current economic challenges.
Funds went to local food banks and food pantries or United Way organizations. BKD’s Enid office raised $3,500 for United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
The campaign combined employee donations with BKD partner and BKD Foundation matches.
BKD Foundation was founded in 1999 and is BKD’s charitable arm, aiming to enrich the communities BKD serves through financial donations and volunteerism. Since 2000, the foundation has contributed more than $14 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.