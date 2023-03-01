ENID, Okla. — Manopolis Boutique, a men’s clothing store, is set to open in the coming weeks at 218 W. Randolph near downtown Enid.
Jayme Abousultan, owner of Manopolis, said she had thought about opening a men’s store with her husband a few years ago. She said there is a need for a men’s clothing store in Enid, which was the prime reason she wanted to open one.
“We’re ready. We’ve had the building since the middle of January, so we’re excited and we hope Enid likes the store,” she said.
She said they have been in the location on Randolph for about two months, and the store is set to open soon once the finishing touches are put on the store, with the opening date to come before the end of the month but with no definitive opening date, yet.
Once open, Manopolis will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The selection will include brand-name business casual menswear, as well as jeans, socks, polos, button downs and boxers. There also will be accessories, such as cologne sets for men and perfume sets for women, as well as beard care products and shower accessories such as shampoo, conditioner and soap.
The inventory will be added to after the store opens and more items are included. There will not be suits sold, and there won’t be big and tall selections at first, but those likely will be added in the future.
If a customer wants a specific item the store doesn’t have, it can be specially ordered.
“We want people to be able to come in and if we don’t have what they need, to let us know sizes and what they’re looking for,” Abousultan said. “We are ready to special order anything.”
For more information on Manopolis Boutique, visit its page on Facebook or manopolisboutique.com.
