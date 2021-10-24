ENID, Okla. —Local food service Catapult Cuisine is now offering a meal preparation subscription plan, adding a new service to its existing line of fresh, healthy products already available at all Da Vinci’s locations.
Meal prep subscribers get to customize each meal, with different proteins, vegetables and carbs. Subscribers select how many meals they would like per week, with automated payments and renewals.
Options are available for one-time or recurring plans, making the meal prep subscription accessible to all types of customers, said Hesston Swenn, co-owner of Catapult Cuisine.
Customers can pick up their meals at Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria on South Van Buren or at Iron Works gym, or have it delivered by Instagrub.
Swenn originally set up his meal preparation service in 2018 in a local gym under the name of Finer Cuisine, offering microwavable, healthy meals.
“When we originally started, we served a lot of gym-goers who were trying to eat healthy,” Swenn said. “Now, since branching out, we have a lot more customers that have an office job who want to eat healthy.
“It’s easier than going to McDonald’s every day for lunch.”
Changing directions
Swenn has been operating as Catapult Cuisinse in partnership with Da Vinci’s since July 2020, saying he wanted to branch out to make the food more accessible to customers and to the community itself.
Nick Jackson, co-owner of both Da Vinci’s and Catapult Cuisine, said it’s the only meal subscription service of its kind in Enid
He said the relationship between Da Vinci’s and Catapult is symbiotic — the business needed food in its stores, and Swenn was already doing food well.
“I have a heart for growing local businesses in town,” Jackson said. “We need local companies with character that offer something Enid can be proud of. So Catapult fits into that well.”
Catapult aims to eliminate the weekly struggle of meal planning, grocery shopping, prepping, cooking and doing dishes.
“It’s essentially a gourmet grab-and-go that is quick, healthy and delicious,” Jackson said. “We want to offer something different to Enid.”
The price of a meal subscription is about the same price as getting a full-combo meal at a fast food restaurant, Swenn said. Meal plans range from $7 to $14.
Catapult is offering a 15% discount on first-time orders with the code “FIRST.” Rewards are available for using loyalty and referral programs.
In addition to the food at Da Vinci’s, prepared meals and subscription service, Catapult has also recently begun offering business catering services.
“Eat something healthy, be good to your body and don’t worry about all of the tasks in between that goes with meal planning and prepping,” Jackson said. “Hang out with your family, go to work, do that DIY project.”
