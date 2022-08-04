ENID, Okla. — Owners of Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria see art as a means to connect with the local community.
Opened in 2004, Da Vinci’s now stretches across three Enid locations. Nick Jackson bought the business in 2014 and now is co-owner alongside Blake Stevison, Corey Keller and Ben Burleigh.
“It gets very complicated,” said Keller about running a business with four owners, “but that’s just the nature of partners, people with different thoughts and personalities. But it’s a good thing, too, because it kinda balances (us) … there’s always that good conflict.
“We balance each other out. Pretty much every decision we make now has been thoroughly vetted because of the four different thoughts and four different personalities going through it all … plus our wives. We get our wives involved.”
Da Vinci’s currently has locations at 813 S. Van Buren, 525 Arthur and 2315 W. Willow. There used to be a location at Vance Air Force Base, which Keller said they would like to have again.
“We’re really hoping to get back into Vance Air Base again. We’d love to get back there … we love that location,” Keller said.
A Da Vinci’s app recently was released, and the owners said they are using the app to test out new discounts and specials.
But the owners say their main focus is on the community.
“The community has supported us for 18 years in Enid,” Keller said. “We want to make sure everything we do is going to also support the community.”
Until recently, the location on Willow was used to exhibit the works of local featured artists. It has now opened up an Artist Wall, inviting patrons to use it as a canvas to write or draw. The featured artist works have moved to the Van Buren location, where artists are featured for three months and can rotate out different pieces to be displayed throughout the building.
The current artist being featured is painter Ivy Epps. Epps has sold some of her pieces after displaying them at Da Vinci’s.
“It’s cool to give a gallery style space and allow the artist to make their own decision,” Burleigh said. “Where they want their art to go, how they want to display it, it works better in that since you’re giving the artist a platform to present their work the way they want to.”
