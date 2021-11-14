ENID, Okla. — Several Enid boutiques have banded together to encourage residents to shop locally ahead of Black Friday.
Shop Small First on Pink Friday, Nov. 19, will feature 14 boutiques with sales, food and prizes for shoppers.
With each purchase, shoppers will receive one ticket and be entered into two drawings. Prizes feature a new KitchenAid Mixer and a gift card to every participating boutique. Winners will be drawn the following Saturday morning.
Participants include: Azalea Park, Boho Teepee, B Hip Kids, Happy Little Clothing Co., Isabella’s by Yaneli, Kynlee’s Kreations, Kustom Kreations, Okie Babe Boutique, She, Posh by Haylee, Sunny Souls, The Modern Thread, The Turquoise Boutique and Whiskey Girls Boutique.
Candy Cane Cash participants include: Azalea Park, Boho Teepee, Happy Little Clothing, Okie Babe, Sunny Souls and The Turquoise Boutique.
“I am so honored to be teaming up for Pink Friday with all of these amazing women to show support for small shops around the Enid community,” said Whitney McClure, owner of The Modern Thread. “We truly appreciate the support of this community and hope you’ll think to shop at all of our boutiques stores for this upcoming holiday season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.