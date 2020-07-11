Applications for Leadership Greater Enid class 30 are due by 5 p.m. Monday.
The course consists of a mandatory two-day orientation and team-building retreat, seven day sessions, a two-day/overnight law and government session, and an evening graduation ceremony.
Class members, limited to 20 maximum, will be required to serve ex officio on a board of their choice during the year of the program (to be determined by Wednesday, Sept. 9) and complete a class community service project. Tuition for the program is $600.
A leadership program established in 1990, LGE is designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences.
Email applications, as well as any questions and information about financial aid, to leadershipgreaterenid@gmail.com.
