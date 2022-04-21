OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers have sent to the governor a lucrative $698 million economic incentive package they think will be enough to bring a massive electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility to Pryor.
The measure finalized by lawmakers Thursday largely ignored what Gov. Kevin Stitt had recommended to seal the deal, but lawmakers insisted it should have the same end result. They said the package, along with existing state incentives coupled with incentives from the Cherokee Nation and local and county officials, will be enough to reel in the company that could potentially create up to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs across Oklahoma and represent the largest economic development project in state history.
Stitt is expected to sign the bill into law Monday.
Stitt has said the unnamed Fortune 500 company would bring a multibillion-dollar investment and one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the country to Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. The company could create as many as 4,000 to 6,000 new jobs.
Critics question why Oklahoma should spend close to $843 million in state funds, and said many Oklahomans remain skeptical of such tax incentives. In the past, they’ve gone awry with companies performing well short of expectations.
Citing nondisclosure agreements, top lawmakers continue to refuse to name the company targeted by the legislation. However, multiple lawmakers confirmed to CNHI Oklahoma the two companies are Panasonic and Canoo. Canoo already has announced plans to open an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the same industrial park.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said House Bill 4455 sends a message to the world that Oklahoma is “open for business,” and that Oklahoma is an innovative state that’s open to future technology and the automobile industry. Regardless of how someone feels about electric vehicles, that’s where the automobile industry is headed, he said.
The legislation pays $613 million to a “mega project” and allocates $85 million to another project related to the same industry. It provides a 3.4% rebate of the investment over five years up to the balance of the fund once capital expenditures and jobs are created. While it differs significantly from what Stitt had called for, the final package has a similar dollar amount to what the Republican governor had requested, Hilbert said.
Hilbert said the money will be kept in a revolving fund that can be drawn down by qualifying companies that meet the capital expenditure and employment requirements. If no company wins the “mega” deal, the money will remain in the revolving fund, and lawmakers can spend it on other priorities next year.
Media reports indicate Oklahoma is competing with Kansas to win the manufacturing facility.
Kansas officials also have been mum on the company, but some media reports have identified Panasonic as the battery maker. Last fall, Canoo reached an agreement with Panasonic to supply batteries for what it is calling its “lifestyle vehicle.” Media reports indicate the Japanese company also plans to produce batteries for Tesla.
Kansas lawmakers recently passed an incentive package there reportedly worth more than $1 billion, reportedly aimed at Panasonic.
“I think this is the type of anchor project that if we can get this here, it’s only going to grow from there to really bring in other affiliated industries,” Hilbert said. “And so we’ve got to get that anchor here. And once we bring the anchor, we can really bring a lot of other jobs in the state as well.”
State Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said the proposed project is “a double-edged sword” for his constituents in Pryor and Mayes County.
“Anytime you’re doing something of this magnitude, there’s always going to be people on both sides,” Quinn said.
For many Mayes County residents, the project has proven divisive. He said local employers feel like they haven’t received similar incentive packages. They’re already struggling to find workers, and fear the company will make it harder for them to compete by offering higher, subsidized salaries. And with 4,000 new jobs, the “bedroom community” likely will see rapid housing growth.
Local officials there also are grappling with whether to pass a tax increment financing district (TIF) aimed at reeling in Panasonic. Economic officials have said it’s also necessary to close the deal.
Quinn said if the region winds up with all the jobs and the promised economic outcomes, then it’s easy to justify the expense. But if things don’t turn out as promised, then this would turn into another situation where taxpayers feel burned.
“People have been taken advantage of by tax incentives and tax rebates before, and this will only add more fuel to the fire if it doesn’t turn out the way that it’s being touted,” Quinn said.
He did not vote on the measure Thursday. His counterpart in the House, Tom Gann, R-Inola, who represents Pryor, voted against it. Gann did not return a message left seeking comment.
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he questions whether taxpayer money should be used to pay for private business. He said the legislation is specifically targeted at Canoo and Panasonic.
Olsen said dividing $800 million by the 4,000 expected jobs means that taxpayers are paying about $200,000 per job, which seems “unusually expensive.”
“If we tried to manage the taxpayers’ money like we manage our own, would I pay $200,000 to provide a job that pays agreeably well, but not $200,000?” he asked. “So it seems questionable from a financial standpoint.”
He also said the company could receive an additional $145 million for infrastructure development. The state Department of Commerce said it couldn’t confirm that, as it was not included in the legislation, and it could be part of ongoing negotiations that are subject to a nondisclosure agreement. Commerce officials acknowledged that the company could qualify for other existing incentives beyond the $698 million.
“What’s wrong with us that we need to bribe someone to come to the state of Oklahoma?” asked state Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, as the bill was being vetted by the state Senate.
Amy Blackburn, a spokeswoman for the Department of Commerce, said incentive programs are necessary for Oklahoma to be competitive in business expansion or relocation projects.
“Oklahoma's incentive programs are fiscally responsible in that they require performance metrics to be achieved prior to distributing any dollars,” she said. “Further, they are calculated to result in a net benefit to the state. In economic development, it is customary to keep company expansion and relocation details private at the request of the companies we are recruiting.”
State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said even though the legislation doesn’t impact her district, that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t in the future. She said if Oklahoma breaks into this niche market, then it could have an impact on industrial parks in Ada, Duncan or Enid.
“I think we have to find innovative ways to bring new revenue streams to the state of Oklahoma,” she said, adding that the state can’t rely on the oil and gas industry to always bail it out.
She said the people that have been involved in this project have been investigating and researching and weighing the pros and cons for a lot longer than most people even know about.
“The reality is when you invest that type of money, you’re going to get a return on your investment,” Garvin said.
Garvin said the final package should be competitive enough to land Panasonic.
She said she’s spoken with company leaders, and they’ve indicated they’re impressed by the state, its people and quality of life. She said low utility rates and housing costs also are attractive.
“They seem genuinely invested in what we have to offer in the state, and so I’m optimistic,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.