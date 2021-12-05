Mendy Snow, with State Exchange Bank in Lamont, recently completed Oklahoma Bankers Association’s Operations School in Oklahoma City.
Snow was among 32 attendees of the school, which was held Nov. 15-19 at the OBA Harris Event Center.
OBA Operations School, conducted annually, prepares junior-level operations managers to manage effectively and efficiently operations functions within a bank. Students develop an understanding of key operations areas, develop and apply analytical skills, strengthen management skills in relations to human resource planning and motivational techniques, study regulatory and competitive factors that affect banking and learn about state-of-the-art banking technologies.
OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry.
