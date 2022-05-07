ENID, Okla. — A long chain of gold links, donated by a local jewelry store for decades, commemorates the graduating classes of Enid High School.
Jackson Diamond Jewelers donates a single gold link each year to represent each graduating class at Enid High.
The outgoing class president presents the incoming senior class president with the link, keeping alive a 100-year tradition. Engraved on the link is the class year and class motto.
Jackson keeps the fully intact chain safely locked away the rest of the year. With the first class link beginning in 1907, the 9-foot, 7-inch, pure gold chain weighs nearly 13 ounces. For comparison, a basic solitaire engagement ring weighs about .15 ounces.
Curt Jackson, past owner of Jackson Diamond Jewlers, added people always want to know how much the links are worth, especially considering how much gold is worth now, but he says that is not the point.
“The main point is the significance of it is the tradition that it is built around,” he said. “You can’t replace something like this.”
The chain links are history for Enid High alums, but the Jacksons also have a personal history with the gold links.
In the 1940s, Curt’s father Robert “Bob” William Jackson apprenticed in the very shop they sit in today on West Randolph. Bob even hand-engraved a set of links, still seen on the chain today.
Curt bought the store in 1977, before turning the store over to his son Ryan in 2002.
“We have three generations of Jacksons that have worked on this chain,” Ryan, the owner/manager, said.
Before 1938, the Jacksons aren’t sure who would have engraved the links, but they know that their family has had a hand in the legacy for many of those years.
“This location has been, and this store has been, working on this for almost 100 years,” Ryan said. “It’s pretty amazing. We are proud of it. It’s a legacy.”
He said it’s fascinating to see each link’s slight differences in the fabrication, engraving and motto. The 2021 seniors were dealing with COVID-19 and online schooling, with a class motto of “See the good in every situation,” while the class of 2022’s motto is “Rise above the storm.”
“You can see the attitude of the class as the dates change,” Curt said. “During the First World War, which was back around 1917, the mottos sounded patriotic. Then, you get to the ’60s, and the tone is different again, because that was a bit of a wild time around here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.