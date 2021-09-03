ENID, Okla. — On Thursday evening, Carmenia Passey won an award for something she has always enjoyed doing: window decorating.
Passey, owner of No. 5 Findings, was one of several businesses and individuals receiving an award during Main Street Enid’s annual social event at The Breeze, 224 E. Maple.
“Window decorating is something I’ve always enjoyed and wanted to do, and to get an award for that is awesome,” Passey said of winning Best Window Display.
After having to cancel the in-person social last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Main Street Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said it was great to see everybody there and give the awards out on stage.
Beurlot said Main Street hosts the social event each year to celebrate and recognize the businesses and individuals that “make downtown what it is.”
“Without them, downtown wouldn’t be here, so we want to recognize those people who have gone above and beyond and have really made the downtown district better each year,” Beurlot said.
All awards given out for the 2020 calendar year and their recipients are:
• Best Facade Improvement, which goes to a business or property owner who has made improvements to its building while honoring the historic character of the property: Settlers Brewing Co.
• Best Window Display, which goes to a business that goes above and beyond throughout each season to keep its window displays looking eye-catching and current: No. 5 Findings.
• Best Branding/Signage, which goes to a downtown business whose improvement to its property through signage and branding has effectively marketed its business and also made the Downtown District more visually appealing: Enid Brewing Co.
• Best Interior Design, which goes to a business or property owner who has made vast improvements to the inside of its building, and the physical design of these projects enhances the commercial district as a whole and shows great commitment and care on behalf of the property owners: Settlers Brewing Co.
• COVID Comeback Award, which goes to a downtown business that overcame shutdown obstacles and thrived despite business closures during the pandemic: Gaslight Theatre.
• Outstanding Collaboration, which goes to a business that showed exceptional collaboration on a project that encouraged the downtown community to work together for the greater good: Sunny Souls Boutique.
• Volunteer of the Year, which goes to a dedicated volunteer who has gone above and beyond with acts of service to better the Downtown District: Jeff Molnar.
• New Business of the Year, which recognizes a new business downtown that had a significant and positive impact on the district and the community at large and must have opened in 2020: Settlers Brewing Co.
• Board Member of the Year, which goes to a board member who has shown dedication to Main Street and its mission: Rebecca Griffith.
• Business of the Year, which goes to a business with a proven success record that is filling a need in the Downtown District and must be at least two years old: Enid Brewing Co.
• Old Faithful, which goes to a partner who has been a faithful supporter of Main Street for many years. Whether it’s been since 1994 or just the last 10 years, this award recognizes a partner who helps further Main Street’s mission and supports its efforts: Lynn Smith.
• Spotlight Award, which recognizes an individual or business that has played a vital role in bettering the Downtown District by partnering with Main Street: Kevin Boryczki with the Stride Bank Center.
• Executive’s Choice, an award chosen by the executive director to recognize an individual or business that has worked hard to help Main Street achieve projects and goals: Michael Williams with the city of Enid technical services.
In addition to awards, Triple J Dueling Pianos performed live and artists Amy Clements and Kelly Tompkins did live paintings during the social event. The two paintings were sold for a combined $250, which all went to Main Street.
Roxanna Costello, past president of the Main Street Board of Directors for two years, passed the torch to the new president of the board, Jay Sharp, who recognized all other board members.
In 2020, a total of $1,330,117 in private funds were reinvested, bringing the overall total since Main Street was founded in 1994 to $67,488,193. Also in 2020, 16 new businesses were opened and 11 facade improvements were made.
Main Street’s four committees were highlighted at the social event, as well, for their respective projects, which include volunteer recruitment, First Fridays, Holidays On Ice, facade renovation, crosswalk art and business assistance activities.
The committees are the organization committee, which creates a sense of ownership by gaining support, raising funds and getting people involved; the promotion committee, which creates a sense of community by marketing the district and planning community events; the design committee, which creates a sense of place by creating an attractive, safe and healthy atmosphere; and the economic vitality committee, which creates a sense of prosperity by gathering market data and working with businesses.
“Main Street Enid has seen some great things over the last year, and coming out of a global pandemic, we rose, and we look forward to greater things to come,” Sharp said.
