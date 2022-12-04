Nathan Hollenbeck, APRN-FNP, is set to join Integris as part of the Integris Health Medical Group Enid, with his clinic located on the second floor of the medical plaza in suite 209.
Hollenbeck started his medical career as an emergency medical technician in the Air Force, having served in Afghanistan. He then worked as a flight paramedic and on ambulances, and he wanted to provide a higher level of care that led him to complete his bachelor’s of science in nursing.
“One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is there is not one theory or philosophy that can be applied to all patients,” Hollenbeck said. “Developing a relationship through listening and cultivating trust is the only way to understand where patients are coming from and to get them involved in and excited about their health care.”
Hollenbeck’s areas of interest include family care, pulmonology, and diabetes mellitus type II. He is now accepting new patients who are 13 and older and has immediate openings. Call (580) 548-1544 to schedule an appointment.
