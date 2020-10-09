Inbound Logistics has named Groendyke Transport as a 2020 Top 100 Trucker.
With headquarters in Enid, Groendyke Transport is one of the largest tank truck carriers in the nation with 40 locations nationwide servicing the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Groendyke is also the only eight-time winner of National Tank Truck Carriers North American Safety Champion Award for best safety record and program in the nation, most recently won for safety efforts in 2016 and 2018.
“Especially in today’s uncertain economy, being named a Top 100 Trucker speaks volumes about the people we have at Groendyke Transport,” said Greg Hodgen, president and CEO of Groendyke Transport. “2020 has been one of the most challenging years in my career. But our people have been extremely resourceful this year in leaning into challenges rather than ducking them. Because of this, we’ve exceeded our customers’ needs while maintaining the industry-leading safety and courtesy that have been our reputation for 88 years.”
Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Truckers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers the publication believes are best equipped to meet and surpass readers’ evolving motor freight transportation needs.
IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 Truckers from a pool of more than 300 companies. The selected service providers are companies that, in the opinion of IL editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.