Inbound Logistics has named Groendyke Transport as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker.
With headquarters in Enid, Groendyke Transport is one of the largest tank truck carriers in the nation with 40 locations nationwide servicing the United States, Canada and Mexico. Groendyke also is the only eight-time winner of National Tank Truck Carriers North American Safety Champion Award for best safety record and program in the nation, most recently won for safety efforts in 2016 and 2018.
“As one of the largest, most stable and safest tank truck carriers in the nation, we are proud to be named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker,” said Greg Hodgen, president and CEO of Groendyke Transport. “Our people have been resilient over the past year, taking challenges head on and exceeding expectations. It has been a total team effort befitting of our 89-year reputation.”
Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Truckers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers it feels are best equipped to meet and surpass readers’ evolving motor freight transportation needs.
IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 Truckers from a pool of more than 200 companies. The service providers selected are companies that offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' supply chain and logistics needs.
“Shippers gain a competitive edge thanks to the innovative solutions and partnership approach provided by Groendyke Transport,” said Felecia Stratton, editor at Inbound Logistics. “Groendyke consistently identifies and shares ways to reduce total cost of logistics ownership while keeping customer service to the end customer at the highest levels. That’s why Inbound Logistics editors have recognized Groendyke as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker.”
Inbound Logistics the leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers.
Groendyke Transport is a privately held, family owned company and a record eight-time Heil Trophy winner for best overall safety record and program in the country.
