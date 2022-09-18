ENID, Okla. — Inbound Logistics has named Groendyke Transport as a 2022 Top 100 Trucker.
With headquarters in Enid, Groendyke Transport is one of the largest tank truck carriers in the nation with 40 locations nationwide servicing the United States, Canada and Mexico. Groendyke also is the only eight-time winner of National Tank Truck Carriers North American Safety Champion Award for best safety record and program in the nation, most recently won for safety efforts in 2016 and 2018.
“It’s an honor to be named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker,” said Greg Hodgen, president and CEO of Groendyke Transport. “Our people have shown tremendous drive to be the best in all we do, and it’s always nice to see their hard work validated.”
Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Truckers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers it believes are best equipped to meet and surpass readers’ evolving motor freight transportation needs.
IL editors selected this year’s class of Top 100 Truckers from a pool of more than 200 companies. The service providers selected are companies that, in the opinion of IL editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers’ unique supply chain and logistics needs.
Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best transportation providers by evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to readers’ burgeoning motor freight and logistics challenges.
“Given today’s complex transportation and logistics challenges, the blended transportation solutions offered by Groendyke Transport show true leadership in the trucking sector,” said Felecia Stratton, Inbound Logistics editor. “For investing in the technology to manage complex networks and continuously providing the kinds of trucking solutions that readers need, Inbound Logistics is pleased to recognize Groendyke Transport as a 2022 Top 100 Trucker.”
Inbound Logistics is the leading content platform targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers.
Groendyke Transport is a privately held, family-owned company and a record eight-time Heil Trophy winner for best overall safety record and program in the country.
