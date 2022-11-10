ENID, Okla. — There are many restaurants across the nation that are offering special discounts and free meals to veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, which is recognized nationally as Veterans Day.
All veterans should check with local businesses to see if they are participating in the special offers announced by the national chains.
Some of the national restaurant chains and businesses listed at the website military.com that are providing veteran offers have operations in Enid, most of which confirmed Thursday they will participate.
Casey's General Stores: Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, for dine-in only.
Colton's Steak House & Grill: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free entrée from a select menu until 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, for dine-in only.
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans and active military personnel who visit on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, for dine-in only.
Rib Crib: Veterans get a free meal from a select menu on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free, 12-oz, hot-brewed or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at participating locations.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service: On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive various deals, including 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants and complimentary brewed coffee at Express stores and participating restaurants.
For a complete list of participating Veterans Day discounts, many of which are in Oklahoma, go to military.com and hover over “Discounts” in the menu.
