Michelle Franks, Commercial Lines account manager with Messer-Bowers Company in Enid, was recently named Regional Young New Professional of the Year by the International Association of Insurance Professionals at their Region VI Conference in Shreveport, La.
This award recognizes the accomplishments of a new member who has made significant contributions to IAIP after the first 24 months of joining the association. It recognizes participation in association activities, completion of educational programs and involvement in the insurance industry.
She is a member of the Insurance Association of Enid, a local chapter of IAIP. This association is dedicated to the development of leaders in the insurance industry. It is committed to community activities and providing insurance education to its members. Membership is open to people in all areas of insurance and support industries.
For information on how to join, please call Kristina at (580) 233-1442.
