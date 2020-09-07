Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. S winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.