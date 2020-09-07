PERRY, Okla. — Fancy Dance Casino has closed temporarily in response to COVID-19 concerns after a brief opening weekend.
A gaming development by the Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, the casino will remain closed until further notice "to enhance guest safety protocols," according to a Facebook post.
The casino opened Friday, but also delayed the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the 10,000-square-foot building. The casino is located in Perry at Interstate 35 and U.S. 412.
Guidelines by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in place, casino spokesperson Christina Morrill previously told the News & Eagle. Guests' temperatures are taken when entering, and masks are required for employees and recommended for patrons. The casino also has a filtration system that filters out air every seven minutes, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.