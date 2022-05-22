Cheryl Evans has been elected to the Security National Bank of Enid Board of Directors.
Evans was elected during the bank’s annual meeting.
“We are pleased Dr. Evans has joined our Board of Directors,” said Scott Athey, SNB president and CEO. “Her business acumen, leadership and service to Northwest Oklahoma and our state will definitely help us continue to grow and make a difference in the communities we serve.
“Banking is an ever-evolving industry. I know Dr. Evans is ready to help guide the bank as part of our leadership team. We look forward to her sharing her knowledge and working with her for many years to come.”
Evans is president emeritus of Northern Oklahoma College and served as the institution’s first female president from 2011 until her retirement in 2021. Prior to her position at NOC, Evans served 17 years at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 10 years in the mass communications department and managing the campus radio station KNNSU in Alva and seven years as the dean of NWOSU-Enid.
She was raised in Cherokee and is a member of the board of Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Standing Bear Museum in Ponca City. She also is a member of the Oklahoma Academy.
Her honors include graduating from Leadership Oklahoma Class XXI (lifetime member), Leadership Greater Enid, Leadership Ponca City, Leadership Tonkawa, and being named one of the Journal Record’s Women of the Year honorees. She was inducted into the 2014 “Circle of Excellence,” was named 2015 Enid Pillar of the Plains and 2021 Enid YWCA Woman of the Year.
Evans has served as chair of the OSRHE Council of Presidents; chair of the Oklahoma Community College Presidents; vice chair of OSRHE Legislative Affairs; chair of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce; chair of the Enid Community Development Support Agency; chair of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma fundraising campaign; and chair of Youth Leadership Oklahoma. She served on numerous civic and nonprofit organizations, including Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Enid Chautauqua Council, Enid Arts and Humanities Council, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Museum, Enid Higher Education Council, Enid Regional Development Alliance and OETA. She was a member of Enid Rotary Club and Tonkawa Lions Club.
Evans and her husband Tom owned and operated Evans Home Center, a furniture and flooring business in Cherokee from 1981 to 1984. She was elected as a director for Hiland Partners, a midstream energy public company in 2006 and served the board until 2009 when Harold Hamm took the company private. She currently is an adviser to Encompass Financial Services Inc.
Evans takes the SNB Board of Directors position previously held by Donald Collins, who retired after 36 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.