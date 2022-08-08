Funds are available to help businesses in the area grow provided by Enid Regional Development Alliance.
Last year, ERDA aided 14 businesses through four programs, according to a press release. This year, the grant process will provide competitive and reimbursement grants, with the application deadline falling Jan. 3, 2023.
The programs include grants for equipment, infrastructure assistance, small business renovation, downtown sprinkler grant and the MicroEnterprises grant.
• Equipment: This will pay for half of equipment purchase costs up to a total of $20,000. New equipment should help a business increase sales, efficiency, add a new product line, add new jobs or raise the skill level of existing jobs.
• Infrastructure assistance: A business that needs new, repaired or improved public infrastructure to serve its location (such as road, water, sewer or broadband) can be awarded half the total cost for such repairs, up to a maximum of $25,000. The infrastructure must be for infill development only and not extend the boundaries of utilities already in place. It must be new or improved/repaired to solve a problem impacting the business and must lead to increase sales, employment or efficiency.
• Small business renovation: This grant would provide up to half of renovation costs to owned/leaned space up to $5,000. Money will be provided as a reimbursement for costs to renovate, expand or redesign a retail space. The business must pay sales tax revenue to the city of Enid to qualify.
• Downtown sprinkler assistance: This grant is meant to encourage redeveloping Enid’s downtown buildings for commercial use by helping offset a portion of the cost to install fire suppression sprinklers. This would provide the entire cost to install the exterior fire line, not to exceed $10,000. The award will be given out upon receipt of the certificate of occupancy from the city and paid receipts approved by ERDA.
• MicroEnterprise: This grant can support businesses with six or fewer full-time employees by helping them grow their business. According to the release, ERDA will award five $7,500 grants. These are to be used for any needed expense for the operation of the business, management, formation or expansions, such as rent, payroll, inventory, software, marketing, equipment and renovations.
Additionally, ERDA can help connect businesses to state and federal resources. For applications or more information about qualification, visit growenid.com/local-incentives or contact ERDA at info@growenid.com or calling (580) 233-4232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.