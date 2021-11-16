ENID, Okla. — Hideaway Pizza’s Enid location now is set to open at the end of January after construction delays.
Enid’s Hideaway will open Jan. 31, 2022, at 2201 W. Garriott, located in The District on Cleveland and Garriott.
The restaurant initially had been scheduled to open in the summer, but that launch date was pushed back because of supply-chain shipping issues currently gripping the country, according to a release Tuesday from the Tulsa-based company.
“The city of Enid has been clamoring for a Hideaway Pizza to call its own,” Enid Hideaway co-owner Brett Murphy said in the release. “We know it’s taken longer than anticipated, but we’re in a great location and we can’t wait to welcome first-time visitors and longtime fans after the first of the year.”
Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Enid’s Hideaway will offer four different types of pizza crust, including Stillwater original thin, hand-tossed, gluten-free and cauliflower.
The 6,500-square-foot pizzeria will include 224 seats, a full bar, a patio and curbside carry-out for online and call-in orders.
A custom 8-foot collage depicting Enid’s history will be on display in the main dining area, while a 12-seat bar will serve a specially brewed hefeweizen from Enid Brewing Company.
“We’ve been amazed by the reception we’ve received so far, even with the delays, and we’re looking forward to opening our 21st location,” fellow co-owner Darren Lister said. “You’ll definitely feel a sense of familiarity when you walk through the doors, but you’ll encounter some surprising elements as well.”
Multiple building developments have stalled in The District retail corridor over the last year, reportedly because of supply-chain shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction on a planned movie theater tract was put on hold indefinitely soon after Enid city commissioners approved offering Apex Cinemas a $3.5 million tax rebate incentive in June 2020. Work has yet to begin again on the 7.5 acres.
Also planned for The District is the new location for the Great Plains Bank, while both a Jiffy Trip and Colton’s Steakhouse have been open for business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.