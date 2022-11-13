Happy Veterans Day weekend market watchers. To all those who have served, are serving and will serve, our team at Sidwell Strategies thanks you for your commitment to the freedoms for all.
There is no greater sign of freedom than elections. This past week’s U.S. mid-term elections were a major milestone for the markets and indeed control of the political agenda across the country. While a red, Republican wave was expected across the country, the results fell short of a clean sweep. In fact, the verdict still is out. The U.S. House looks likely to flip to GOP control with 16 seats gained so far, while the Senate awaits a runoff to break the dead heat, though likely to remain in control by the Democratic Party. With neither party controlling both houses of Congress, it is increasingly likely that we will see an even greater degree of political stalemate.
With mid-terms in the rear view, the race for the 2024 presidency has begun. I’ll let the political pundits explore that debate further while we shift to the markets.
It was an incredibly volatile week across markets as macro headlines, U.S. elections, inflation readings and USDA grain reports brought on new perspectives for investors. USDA crop production and world supply and demand updates on Wednesday resulted in downward pressure on wheat and corn, while boosting soybeans. U.S. corn yields were increased by 0.4 bushels per acre (bpa) from last month’s estimates to 172.3 bpa versus 176.7 bpa last year. Total production increased 35 million bushels from USDA’s previous guesses to 13.930 billion bushels versus 15.074 billion bushels last year.
U.S. soybean yields were bumped a minor 0.2 bpa to an average 50.2 bpa with total production increasing 33 million bushels to 4.346 billion bushels versus last year’s 4.465 billion bushels.
Ending stocks for corn were increased slightly versus USDA’s previous estimates, but quite a bit lower than average trade guesses. Soybean ending stocks came in on par with trade estimates, but 20 million bushels above USDA’s previous forecast.
U.S. wheat ending stocks were 5 million bushels below USDA’s previous numbers as well as average trade guesses. On a global level, corn ending stocks were in line with trade guesses, but below USDA’s previous while bean and wheat stocks were above, but only slightly. Brazil’s CONAB this week increased soybean production forecasts, but lowered corn production.
The spike in soybean futures Friday was largely attributed to talk that China may lift the zero-COVID restrictions. I believe such move still is several months away and that soybean rallies at these levels should be sold. China imports of corn and soybeans were left unchanged as were Russia and Ukraine wheat production and exports. Uncertainty looms in the Black Sea region as the grain export corridor renewal is coming up at the end of next week. There has yet to be any major announcement from Friday’s meeting between UN officials and a high-level Russian delegation in Geneva to discuss exports of Russian grain and fertilizers as part of the grain corridor so far focused on Ukrainian supplies. My best guess is that Russia will only renew the export corridor if barriers to Russian grain and fertilizer exports are eased, specifically banking restrictions.
Russia has produced the largest wheat crop ever and is sitting on huge surplus stocks for export that are moving very slowly. While these potential exports remain a threat to global wheat prices remaining at these levels, it looks unlikely that such supplies are going to be moving out much faster anytime soon. Meanwhile, Russian troops withdrew from Kherson this week and destroyed the energy grid on the way out. Such actions are going to make Russian demands to the international community less likely to be met.
The drought in Argentina continues to lower the wheat crop with local Rosario Grain Exchange and USDA estimates slipping by 2.0 million metric tons and providing some underlying support for prices. The local estimates of 11.8 MMT is nearly half of last year’s record at 22.2 MMT. Corn planting also is significantly behind last year as well as the 5-year average. Some of this concern is offset by a larger wheat crop in Australia, but heavy rains have lowered quality expectations.
Perhaps the most significant support to wheat prices came this week in the form of a weakening U.S. dollar. The U.S. consumer price index for October came in less than expected at 0.4%, one of the first signs that inflation may be easing. This triggered hope that Fed rate tightening may finally begin to moderate, sending the U.S. dollar lower. The U.S. dollar index closed Friday just above 106, which was the lowest close since Aug. 18 after reaching near 115 on Sept. 28. To put this into perspective, the U.S. dollar index was around 95 at this time last year. A weaker U..S dollar makes U.S. goods cheaper on the international market with the quickest response being in commodities.
KC wheat and corn futures held the 100-day moving average this week, which looks to be an area of support. The U.S. corn harvest is now 87% complete while beans are 94% complete. Winter wheat conditions this past week came in at 30% good to excellent, which is the second lowest rating in history after last week’s record low. With cold weather setting in and limited moisture in Kansas in particular, there are increasingly calls that a wheat market rebound is in store. However, much of this will depend on news out of the Black Sea region with the export corridor renewal just ahead.
Egypt withdrew from the wheat tender this week stating higher prices and so export demand will have to be considered. India’s domestic wheat prices continue rising and we could see reduced import taxes in that market, which will increase demand. Mexico continues to talk about banning GMO corn imports, which threatens U.S. corn exports. I still find this protectionist move unlikely to be fully implemented, especially for feed use given the price pressure this will add to the industry there.
The cattle market didn’t escape the volatility this week. Weaker grains and a surging stock market in Thursday’s session rallied feeder and fat cattle futures. Many expected this breakout to continue only to face a hard reversal to finish the week. I protected cattle for several producers on Friday morning utilizing LRP on Thursday’s higher price level. Despite strong fundamentals in the cattle complex, I continue to recommend protecting cattle you’re purchasing. Higher cost and market volatility increase the risk of getting caught should the market move against you when the cattle need to go.
The US wheat planting is now 92% complete and we will start seeing our first winter wheat ratings on Monday.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
