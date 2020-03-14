Northcutt Chevrolet-Buick-Toyota, 3201 W. Garriott in Enid is pleased to name Karen Day as Associate of the Month for January 2020.
Day has been with Northcutt for four years. Throughout her employment she has held the position of cashier, title clerk and accounts payable. She is making another move this month to the Northcutt Collision Center and will be the administrative assistant.
Day has tremendous organizational skills and is always dedicated to our goal of 100% customer satisfaction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.