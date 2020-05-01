Northcutt Chevrolet Buick Toyota, 3201 W. Garriott in Enid is proud to honor Cale Daugherty as Associate of the Month for February 2020.
Daugherty has been with Northcutt’s Sales Department since September 2018. He enjoys serving the automotive needs of Enid and surrounding communities. He has outstanding product knowledge and always goes beyond expectations for his customers and co-workers.
Daugherty is truly dedicated to Northcutt’s goal of 100% customer satisfaction and works hard to deliver satisfaction to each and every customer.
