OKLAHOMA CITY — Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Monday announced it has entered into an agreement and Plan of Merger with Omega Acquisition, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, an entity that is owned by Continental's founder, Harold G. Hamm.
The merger agreement has made a tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding shares of Continental's common stock at $74.28 per share, other than shares of common stock owned directly or indirectly by Mr. Hamm and the Hamm family and shares of common stock underlying unvested equity awards issued pursuant to Continental's long-term incentive plans.
Based on the shares outstanding as of October 12, 2022, the tender offer would be for approximately 58 million shares of common stock. The offer price includes $0.28 in lieu of Continental's anticipated dividend for the third quarter of 2022. Accordingly, and consistent with the merger agreement, Continental will not pay dividends between the signing and closing of the Transaction (as defined below).
As soon as practicable after the consummation of the tender offer, Merger Sub will merge with and into Continental with Continental continuing as the surviving corporation, wholly owned by the Hamm family.
Hamm currently serves as chairman of Continental's board of directors. He and the rest of the Hamm family collectively own approximately 83% of Continental's common stock.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Founded by Hamm in Enid, the company is now based in Oklahoma City, relocating there in 2012.
Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. Continental is also the largest producer in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and is the second largest leaseholder in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and tenth largest in the Permian Basin of Texas.
