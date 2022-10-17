Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&