It’s the most wonderful time of the year market watchers! The markets will be closed next Friday for Christmas Day and so this will be my last chance, in print at least, to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas!
Speaking of family, mine expanded this week with the welcome addition on Monday at 5:23 p.m. of Henry Raymond Sidwell. He is a bundle of joy to finish the most unusual year of our lifetime.
There are now two COVID-19 vaccines emergency approved. We were surprised that the Pfizer vaccine reached Enid, Okla., as early as Tuesday afternoon with our nurses receiving the first shots. While not everyone, including medical staff, is yet convinced, the equity markets continued to march higher with confidence.
The Dow Jones made a new high Friday in hopes of the vaccines impact and that congressional stimulus will be extended into the new year. While everyone on Capitol Hill agrees that more stimulus is needed, it’s complicated, as they say.
Joe Biden is now President-Elect Biden after the Electoral College Monday cast the final ballots. A rocky transition continues as the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate hangs on the upcoming Georgia runoff of two Senate seats. Both seats will have to be won by Democrats in order for power to shift to the left side of the aisle and streamline Dem control of both houses of Congress and the presidency.
Regardless of the balance of power, there is much work ahead in U.S. policy- making. I’m not sure everyone, especially Wall Street, appreciates the damage that has been done to the fabric of this country, namely, small business and entrepreneurial investors. Larger cities in particular have been impacted by strict government shutdowns that have clipped the spirits of many. Rebuilding will take time and while this country is full of optimist, local banks and investors will likely be more cautious in backing small business. There is no easy answer, but no doubt risk management will be more important in the post-COVID world.
With inflation expectations varied and Fed policy accomodation, Goldman Sachs has added to commodity interest recently “trumpeting a new secular commodities bull market” that exceeds the 2000-2008 commodities bull market, as reported this week in Seeking Alpha. There is no doubt this move has already started over the past couple of months, particularly in agriculture commodities, but also in iron ore, copper, lumber, and industrial commodities.
Surges in equity valuations may continue, but value investors are going to be in search of undervalued asset classes. With the U.S. dollar expected to remain weak and import-dependent developing economies in growth mode, commodity demand should continue to add a firmer undertone. Agriculture commodities showed plenty of that strength this week with soybeans breaking through the previous $12.00 highs on Thursday and surging to $12.24¾ on the January contract in Friday’s session.
Corn futures also firmed towards the end of the week, but failed within a penny of breaking above the Nov. 30 high at $4.39½. The wheat market was the laggard this week after the prior week’s Friday gains were all given back on Monday despite ongoing news of Russia’s export quotas and taxes on wheat. We will see how this plays out as we’ve seen this movie before that typically ends less restrictive than initially threatened.
The July KC new crop wheat contract settled the week at $5.75¾. Atypical China demand potential for wheat imports and increased buffer stocks due to supply chain fears tightens global supplies. The question remains how much this has been priced into the market with higher Australian and Canadian crops.
Bottomline, I expect ag commodities to be well supported going forward. There will however be volatility as global supply chains adjust to a post-COVID environment with new leadership and excess government stimulus that will need to be reigned in not to mention paid for. This doesn’t mean that everything is up from here, but does likely mean that risk management for producers will be more dynamic.
I also expect government support to be tied to climate change initiatives under a Biden Administration and so gone may be the days of trade dispute payments. The meat and dairy sector may face the most scrutiny, but Secretary Vilsack’s reappointment to lead the USDA directly from the U.S. Dairy Export Council head position, may provide some buffer.
The cattle market had a solid week finishing up with USDA’s Cattle-on-Feed monthly report on Friday at 2 p.m. The report was largely uneventful versus average trade guesses. Dec. 1 on-feed numbers were as expected, November placements were marginally below and marketings for November were as expected. The range of estimates for placements were wide ranging between 85.5 and 95.2%, demonstrating varying ideas on cattle numbers. With stocker cattle continuing to bring solid values, we advise producers to be serious about risk management given tighter margins and uncertainty over demand into 2021.
March feeders settled the week at $142.30 while May feeders climbed to $145.00 before closing at $144.775. A late week bounce in beef prices and the cash market supported additional buying of Live cattle futures to finish the week.
April fats settled Friday at $118.65, the highest level since Nov. 12. Vaccine and stimulus bill hopes are likely to influence the direction of this market in the near term.
Despite much hope, plenty of uncertainty remains and so it is time to risk manage and reduce the size of bets that all is up from here.
