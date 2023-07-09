Howdy market watchers! I think we can all agree that this is an unusual start to July. Rain and cool temperatures are usually the last thing we’re talking about this time of year. The corn is sure enjoying these conditions after looking very dire at the time of planting. What a difference a couple weeks can make in these volatile times of changing weather patterns and markets.
Despite some new lows in corn futures, the market has held relatively well this week and managed to trade higher highs and higher lows since Wednesday’s $4.85½ that we’ve not seen in December corn since mid-October 2021. I believe we could see a potential relief rally next week in corn that could see the market reach back to the $5.30-5.35 level in line with the 50-day moving average.
The selloff in the U.S. dollar on Friday following the June jobs report that showed an increase of non-farm payrolls by 209,000, below estimates of 240,000 jobs.
This slight cooling in the labor market is a rare occurrence in what has been a relentless tale of continued tightness in US employment. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped 0.1% to 3.6%. Wages did rise more than expected at 4.4% above a year ago.
Hiring was led by government jobs — not encouraging — followed by health care, social assistance and construction. After Federal Reserve meeting minutes released on Wednesday suggested more rate hikes ahead, but at a slower pace, equity markets started a two-day selloff that dropped the Dow by nearly 700 points to the 50-day moving average just below 34,000.
Believing it was overdone, I bought the Dow index that started rebounding Friday around mid-session.
Crude finally caught a bid this week after news Monday that Saudi Arabia would extend its 1-million barrel-per-day (bpd) production cut.
To add insult to injury for inflation fighters and the Green agenda, Russia announced a 500,000 bpd cut to exports next month. If it wasn’t already clear, it is getting clearer that the Kingdom is not the ally we once thought they were with the Saudi energy minister stating that “the latest Riyadh-Moscow oil cuts showed unity with Russia.”
There was other news out of Russia early in the week that set off a spark in the wheat market after Tuesday’s market close due to the Independence Day holiday. Part of the international sanctions on Putin’s regime after the Ukraine invasion was removal of Russia from the SWIFT banking system.
Recent negotiations on the Black Sea grain deal that expires on July 18 has been reconnecting Russia to SWIFT. The EU’s proposal on Monday was deemed “unacceptable” by Russia with UN officials trying to keep the grain deal alive.
This in combination with continued Russia bombing of Ukrainian cities and enhanced concern about radiation leaks from Ukraine’s nuclear plant brought about a surge in wheat prices that rallied KC wheat over 50 cents and Chicago wheat nearly 35 cents on Wednesday.
KC wheat saw some follow-through early Thursday with September nearly touching the 200-day moving average at $8.57 before closing near the open with selling on Friday to end the week near the crossover of the 20-and 100-day moving averages at $8.23.
The progress and condition of the Kansas wheat harvest should also begin to factor into this market to a greater degree with continuous rains this week slowing movement and impacting quality. As a result of weed pressure and rain, we could see even more wheat acres abandoned than were previously due to drought.
This could also be the case in Oklahoma where uncut fields terminated and uncut could remain so due to rain delays.
Also, crop insurance loss payments will deduct any grain harvested and so farmers doing the math on harvesting cost and expected results may choose to leave those remaining acres unharvested.
Plains Grains called the Kansas wheat crop 46% complete, Nebraska 20%, Oklahoma 90% and Texas 93%. If you’re selling physical wheat here, I would advise opening a trading account and staying in the market as I believe upside exist in the wheat market.
The next market trigger will likely be USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production report at 11 a.m. on Wed nesday. For the time being, Midwest U.S. weather conditions remain favorable with drastic improvements in corn and soybean conditions expected.
This week’s Commitment of Traders (COT) Report showed what we expected with a significant drop in corn longs. While we were expecting the net long in corn to drop and eventually return to net short, we found out Friday that it had already happened as of Tuesday’s managed money positions.
A net short position remains in Chicago wheat although KC wheat longs added to their length buying more long positions th is week. The net long in soybeans was reduced by 10,338 contracts as of the last report, but we will see this reduced much further in next week’s report with November soybeans selling off 72 cents from Monday’s high.
New crop November soybeans closed below the 200-day moving average and may continue to slip.
If you’re not able to get soybeans planted, don’t forget about Enterprise Grain’s mung bean program which pays $0.26 per pound at harvest with no seed cost.
We also found out this week that the deadline for the USDA FSA’s NAP (non-insured crop disaster assistance program) has been extended and there is still time to get coverage.
After making new highs to start the week, the cattle market faced some headwinds as the shortened trading week progressed. Weakness in the equity markets and stabilizing grain markets led to a two-session selloff in feeder and fed cattle contracts.
Friday was a different story. With profit taking in grains ahead of the weekend, cattle caught a bid and bounced back solidly closing Friday near session highs.
The chart gap above on nearby feeder cattle contracts filled and then some.
Fed cattle also surged higher recouping most of the week’s losses. Cash bids for fed cattle emerged late in the week well above futures contracts, which was the impetus.
August Live cattle futures are now the front month and closed Friday at $177, $8 below current cash bids.
Funds remain net long in fed and feeder cattle as well as lean hogs and added to these longs according to last week’s COT report. If strength in fed cattle trade continues and corn begins to climb higher, I believe we could see firmness in fed cattle futures, but I’m less confident in the feeders holding current levels.
After that chart gap filled, I sense we could see some short-term weakness in feeders trading back down toward the 20- and possibly the 50-day moving average where another gap exists.
That gap is around $11 per cwt lower than current levels, which seems aggressive, but I wouldn’t rule it out.
If we do not get a relief rally in grains and Wednesday’s USDA report turns out to be bearish, I change my outlook, but be cautious “up here” and consider protecting what has become another great opportunity to capture profits.
