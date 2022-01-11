ENID, Okla. —City officials will confer Wednesday over whether to offer an incentive to a developer for a department store to possibly come to Enid.
Enid city commissioners will move to executive session during the 5:30 p.m. special meeting before returning to open session to potentially approve an economic development proposal for the unnamed developer.
The commission meets in commission chambers in the city administration building, at 401 W. Garriott.
Enid’s city manager said an incentive proposal on the table is “definitely possible” for a department store to come to The District, the 20-acre retail corridor at Cleveland and Garriott.
A special meeting was called to consider the proposal ahead of next week’s regular meeting because of the “time-sensitive” nature of the development, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said, adding that he could not disclose the name of the store or developer.
“I think after the meeting tomorrow, it’ll be perfectly clear for everybody” what the plan is, Gilbert said Tuesday.
Enid Regional Development Alliance is involved with the proposal. The ERDA board has not approved a proposal this time, but Executive Director Lisa Powell said members would be familiar with the concept.
This developer would have to construct the building on a vacant 7.4 lots, Powell said, unlike a recent rebate proposal offered to the developer of the former Kmart building farther west on Oakwood.
“Any department store that would be located in The District would be a good one,” Powell said.
The city would receive the acreage back from Anchored Capital 3 Investments, the de facto developer of The District. Owner Kyle Williams could not be reached for comment Tuesday about the proposal meeting.
Aside from plans for a movie theater tract — delayed because of to the COVID pandemic and supply-chain issues — construction at The District site has seen several projects coming to fruition. Hideaway Pizza is set to open this month, while Great Plains Bank began building its new location late last year. Colton’s Steakhouse and Jiffy Trip are currently open, as well.
