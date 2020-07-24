Howdy market watchers. It was another hot and humid week, but welcome rains continue to impress for late July. Cooler temps next week extending up through the Midwest will bring some relief as we reach the critical pollination time for corn in the all-important I-states.
Corn prices continue to bounce near the bottom after the recent selloff creating a gap on the charts at $3.42 on the December new crop futures. While pockets of dryness remain, demand remains the source of uncertainty. China buying to a greater degree for corn could change the outlook, especially if August temps and rainfall forecasts in the U.S. return stress. China’s corn prices have been on the move up 23% this year to a five-year high due to surging animal feed demand, tightening supplies and flooding in areas that has compromised some stockpiles.
Weekly auctions for corn out of state reserves have been fully subscribed for several weeks indicating the delicacy of the situation. This past week, China announced auctions of rice and wheat to feed millers only to curb the spike in feed grain prices. I will continue to monitor this situation versus weather stress in the U.S. Midwest. This is what the trade will be watching to alter the direction on these corn futures.
December corn closed the week at $3.35. With the U.S. election approaching and Phase 1 commitments remaining, China is a key wildcard for ag commodities. China continues to buy record single purchases for soybeans and rumored this week to be looking for more corn, wheat, sorghum, cotton, pork and hides. Rumors alone, however, will not be enough given adequate stocks, favorable weather and expanding COVID-19 cases. Rising tensions with China also are casting a shadow. In a surprise move this week, the Trump administration ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. China responded by closing the U.S. consulate in Chengdu. We’re not sure where this ends, but expect more intensity ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The U.S. and China are scheduled to meet again in mid-August to review progress. The bet may be that China needs our U.S. ag commodities enough right now that added pressure will not affect the outcome.
With lower commodity futures and a much weaker U.S. dollar in the last month, now would be a time to buy, but we’re also cautious and taking advantages of rallies in wheat to sell physical in storage and replacing with March call options. Over the last three months, the KC HRW wheat market has been stair-stepping down with lower highs and lower lows. In the past month, the market has bottomed and chopped sideways in a 25-cent, slightly upward trending range with September front-month closing just below $4.50. We were encouraged by Friday’s outside day action closing above Thursday’s high. With Russia’s harvest about 50% complete, we’ve been hearing of more reductions for that crop as well as in Europe where rising prices helped rally U.S. wheat this week. We’re also watching dryness in 25% of the Argentine wheat area, which could result in improved export prospects for U.S. hard wheat. Ukraine was the lowest offer in this week’s Egyptian tender, beating out Russian prices by around $4 per metric tonne.
The most recent high on July 9 was $4.64 ¼ in a shooting star-type formation. For the meantime, it looks like rallies near the $4.60 level should be sold.
The bean market has sustained more support as of late recovering back to the $9.00 level on November new crop beans. The recent July 6 high at $9.12 ½, which was right near the 200-day moving average on that day, will serve as an objective although the current 200-day moving average is at $9.09. A break above should put $9.20 in reach, although it may be prudent to look at put option protection if those levels are obtained. Soybeans, especially double crop in Oklahoma, are difficult to predict yield even with current crop health. Be cautious to lock in physical bushels on delivery contracts above your APH that require delivery or buy out. Put options are effective price protection alternatives even if you’re bullish that do not require delivery. It is time to get prepared.
The feeder cattle market has continued to hold gains above the 200-day moving average after breaking through the triple top on last week’s breakout. The live cattle contract has yet to penetrate the 200-day moving average after getting close on July 16. Friday afternoon was the release of USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed and inventory reports. The numbers came in largely in line with expectations and back on track to pre-COVID levels, although with a bullish tilt. July 1 on-feed was slightly lower than expected, placements lower than expected, while marketings were marginally higher than expected. July 1 inventory was up slightly, while the calf crop was down 1%.
While many in the cattle market are bullish that the chart gaps above may be filled sooner rather than later, we are cautious given the continued uptick in COVID cases and several states already shutting down restaurants again. The summer grilling season is at least past the halfway point here at the end of July, although we’re expecting at-home consumption to continue above normal levels. While I’m hopeful that the previous shortage of placements will keep this market firm in the coming months, these are unprecedented times and further closures of restaurants and states, as well as potential of another COVID outbreak in packing plants, are not to be ignored. Consider adding downside protection at these levels, which can be done in steps if you believe the market could keep climbing for a period of time.
USDA’s investigation into beef price margins from the August 2019 fire at Tyson Foods’ Holcomb, Kan., plant and the COVID-19 pandemic concluded this week finding no wrongdoing. While that is frustrating for cattle producers, it goes back to the structure of our industry that is controlled by four companies. Under such scenario with less competition and thus competitive bidding, the disconnect between producers and retail prices widens. This is the same case in the grain business when individual grain bids are consolidated into larger groups and take the competitive bidding out of the market. The result is less competitive bids for farmers every time. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
