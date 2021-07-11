ENID, Okla. — Tinker Federal Credit Union (TFCU) has named Laura Burdick assistant vice president and branch manager of the Enid and Vance Air Force Base branches.
Burdick will direct the operational and personnel activities of her branches by using her management experience and expertise to develop her team to their highest potential. She comes to TFCU following an extensive career in banking and finance. She has worked in a variety of areas, allowing her to learn the financial industry inside and out, while helping her identify the needs of employees in each position. Most recently, Burdick served as the branch manager/assistant vice president at Bank of the West’s Enid branch.
Burdick holds a degree in business administration from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
“Laura brings many years of management experience and financial institution expertise to the credit union,” said TFCU CEO Michael D. Kloiber. “She will be a great asset to the TFCU team.”
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to continue my professional growth with TFCU,” said Burdick, “I am passionate about using my financial management experience, personal dynamic and team building skills to add to the already established culture at TFCU. Offering our members top-of-the-line service is of utmost importance to me, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve them.”
TFCU is the largest credit union in Oklahoma, with over $5 billion in assets and over 420,000 members.
