Edward Jones financial adviser Rob Bullis, of Enid, has been named among 2022’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma by Forbes and SHOOK Research.
Bullis is one of 117 Edward Jones financial advisers to be named to the ranking, which was announced in April and published in the 2022 April/May issue.
Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisers rarely have audited performance reports.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.8 trillion in assets under management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.