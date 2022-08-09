ENID, Okla. — Enid is set to welcome Big Lots back to town in the near future, although the exact timeline for the store’s opening is not yet known.
Big Lots will move into the area next to Harbor Freight and Tractor Supply, 4010 W. Garriott.
TLM Realty, based in New York, invested into the space to bring all three stores to that location, with Big Lots as the third to move into the former Kmart space.
Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, said TLM has owned the buildings for many years.
“That’s a lot of investment having to divide those three spaces,” Powell said. “They have been an owner of that building for decades, so Enid is fortunate to have building owners like that who are willing to stick with us in our market and do that investment and redevelopment and bring new retailers to town.”
Big Lots had a location in Enid about 10 years ago in Oakwood Mall. Powell said she has heard that many people have missed having a Big Lots in town, and although the prior location closed, Enid still is a prime location for it.
“I do hear that a lot of people have missed it being here,” Powell said. “I would say a lot about Enid has changed in the last 15-20 years. I don’t think there’s any correlation between the success of a business here 20 years ago versus how that same business could be successful today.”
Powell said with TLM Realty having owned the building for so long, it is a benefit to the Enid economy to have developers that bring in new businesses to unused space.
“We are thrilled to have them back here in Enid,” Powell said. “We are very appreciative of the developer of that Kmart building for investing their funds back into that facility and that parking area. To bring in three new retailers into the Enid market, they have done a lot of heavy lifting to redevelop that former space.”
