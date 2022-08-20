ENID, Okla. — The “nerdy community” of Enid will have a new location to indulge their passions as Big Decks Comics and More has moved to a larger space downtown.
Formerly located in Sunset Plaza shopping center on South Cleveland, the business has moved to 218 W. Randolph. It opened in November 2021, and Nicole Forbes, co-owner with Brian Unruh, said they knew they needed to expand within a few months of opening.
The new location is around 3,000 square feet, more than tripling the space of the previous location.
With a larger location, Big Decks will be able to expand all of its offerings.
“As far as the other store, we just weren’t able to offer a lot of things just because of space,” Forbes said. “We’ve got a much bigger gaming space back here, so we’ll be able to host bigger events, more tabletop gaming, classes and things like that.”
Big Decks also will be able to expand its entire collection. Before, Forbes said they didn’t have the space to store anything, having to sell what they had in the store before ordering more items. Now, they will be able to have more items than what will be seen on shelves.
There also will be an expansion of miniature figurine painting and and more hobby painting events. There also will be a larger collection of manga and anime, as well as the amount of new comics they will able to purchase.
“Before, we could only do so many of the select titles that we knew were very popular,” Forbes said. “But we’re going to be able to get more, because we’re going to add three more peg boards, so that will be twice the size. We’re going to be able to expand our back issues and stuff like that. So everything will be expanded and there will be some new stuff.”
Forbes said they are excited to be located downtown with a more traditional storefront. Within their original location, one had to go inside the mini mall setting before seeing the storefront. Their new location will be one that is seen by more people in an area with much more foot traffic.
“We kind of filled out what the comic and gaming community wanted here in town,” Forbes said. “But we knew we needed to find something bigger, and we wanted something that was more of a storefront.”
Big Decks already is working on plans to be involved in First Friday events and plans to be involved in the downtown community of businesses.
For more information on Big Decks Comics and More, visit bigdeckscomics.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.