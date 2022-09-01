ENID, Okla. — The McCullough Lab at Autry Technology Center is a high-tech, materials fabrication lab featuring design, prototyping and light production resources for district members.
It sounds complicated, but don’t let the terms fool you. One member of the lab uses a large wood router to cut Pistol Pete figures and another uses a waterjet cutter to cut pieces of metal for wind chimes. The lab can fabricate overflow work for manufacturers, or it can help an aspiring entrepreneur or even a hobby enthusiast.
Dustin Clements became coordinator of the lab last year after coming to Autry years ago as a junior and senior at Pioneer High School. He was born into a manufacturing family and took drafting and design, and is a third-generation machinist.
“We have a variety of members in the lab,” he said. “The man who makes the large Pistol Pete figures was able to retire due to his work.”
The lab has a machine that can help finish a quilt. The soft goods zone features dye sublimation, heat presses, sewing, cutting and steaming.
The lab’s major equipment includes 3D printers, a laser engraver, reverse engineering, a 3D Space Spider, electronics and a Universal Robot 5e.
“I have a veterinarian who is an inventor currently working on a type of lid for bottles,” Clements said.
The lab has the equipment to cut fabrics, wood, plastics and even granite. The lab can help with a proof concept that takes an idea to the finished project.
Clements said the concept is much like a gym. People pay to join and he helps them learn to use the equipment. There are different rates according to a person’s needs, but it starts at $50 a month for a standard individual member.
“We have those who retired starting new careers in something different,” Clements said. “Often this may lead to involvement in other programs at Autry.”
The capabilities and equipment create value and opportunities for use by entrepreneurs, industry clients, full-time programs and community members of the Autry district.
“Dustin Clements is an example of a high school student who started with us and is now back with us again,” said Shelby Contrill, Autry director of marketing. “He learned a career with us at little cost.”
