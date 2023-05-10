ENID, Okla. — The Strate Center at Autry Technology Center has had a hand in helping local business owners for 15 years. In celebration of that anniversary, a ribbon cutting was held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Strate Center in conjunction with Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
The Strate Center includes a business incubator program, co-working space, agribusiness assistance and more. Manager Tambi Brown said the Strate Center has assisted 34 businesses that have gone into the community.
“This building was built primarily as economic development primarily at its core, we want to grow our own,” Brown said. “And we’re going to continue to do that, and we’re excited about our future. My vision for the future is to have people, when they think of starting a business, their first stop is the Strate Center. We’re going to help them grow their business, and even if they’ve already started, we’re going to help them continue to grow and expand.”
This week, the Strate Center has hosted a multitude of activities celebrating the 15-year anniversary. There have been seminars and workshops created to help business owners or those looking to start a business gain knowledge in a variety of business scenarios.
“Dr. Jim Strate had a vision for the Strate Center when it opened in 2008 — empower entrepreneurs and create new businesses and jobs in our community,” said Dwight R. Hughes, Autry Tech superintendent/CEO, in a press release.
