Andrew named among top financial advisers in Oklahoma

For the fifth consecutive year, Edward Jones financial adviser Bill Andrew, of Enid, was named to Barron’s magazine’s annual list of “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State.”
Andrew, who has served area investors for the past 28 years, 19 of them in Enid, ranked No. 10 in the state of Oklahoma.
“This is a great honor, and I share it with the clients who have entrusted me to help them achieve financially what they value most,” he said. “I treasure the relationships we build over time as we tailor financial solutions to their individual goals and unique life circumstances.”
His office is located at 215 Kenwood in Enid. He and his branch team can be reached at (580) 234-6722.
Barron’s magazine’s “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State” ranking appears in the March 16 edition.
