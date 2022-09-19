Burkes Outlet, 4110 W. Garriott, has rebranded as Beall’s, the parent company for all Burkes Outlets. Burkes opened in Enid in July.
{span}Store manager Pamela Hernandez said the name is changing so there is less confusion about the companies. She said a company named Stage is no longer under the Burkes umbrella, so all Burkes will now be called Beall’s Outlet. {/span}
{span}A temporary sign has been erected and the Burkes signage is no longer on the building. Hernandez said not much will change with Beall’s, aside from some rebranding and the name change. She said they hope to have their new sign up by the end of September or by early October. {/span}
The store features brand-name men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, and shoes, as well as other accessories.
The store also will include handbags; backpacks; luggage; bedding, including sheets, pillows and mattress pads; bathroom accessories, including towels, bath rugs and shower curtains; home decor, including wall decor, candles, pillows, candles, floral arrangements, rugs, throw blankets and window curtains; kitchen items, including bakeware cookware, food preparation items, grilling utensils and kitchen linens; pet supplies; and electronics.
Items available change regularly, according to the company’s website.
{span}The store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.{/span}
