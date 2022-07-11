ENID, Okla. — A new clothing and household goods store will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Enid.
Burkes Outlet will open in the old United Supermarket location at 4110 W. Garriott.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will be at the store Thursday for the event.
Activities will begin at 8:55 a.m. Thursday with the ribbon cutting and a presentation. Doors to the store will open at 9 a.m.
Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Burkes features brand name men's, women's and children's clothing and shoes, as well as other accessories.
The store also will include handbags; backpacks; luggage; bedding, including sheets, pillows and mattress pads; bathroom accessories, including towels, bath rugs and shower curtains; home decor, including wall decor, candles, pillows, candles, floral arrangements, rugs, throw blankets and window curtains; kitchen items, including bakeware cookware, food preparation items, grilling utensils and kitchen linens; pet supplies; and electronics.
Items available change regularly, according to the company's website, burkesoutlet.com.
"With thousands of items hitting our floors daily — always at up to 70% off department store prices — it’s like shopping a new store every time you visit," the website states.
Burkes Outlet is a privately held company owned by employees and the founders of Beall's.
Bealls started The Outlet in 1987, according to the company's website, and the Burkes name was introduced to the store in Bay Minette, Ala., in 1998, and now is used by stores in 13 states, including Oklahoma.
Burkes Outlet has 11 other stores in Oklahoma, according to the company website, in Altus, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Chickasha, Claremore, Duncan, Durant, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Poteau.
Jumbo Foods, through its same-named investments company, had owned the building housing Burkes Outlet since March 2021, acquiring it from an investment company after it’d been sold by the United owners for $1.35 million the year before, according to the Garfield County Assessor’s summary on the property.
The special warranty deed then was sold in July 2021 for $2 million to Texas-based Collins Investment Trust.
